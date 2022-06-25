What We’re Tracking:

A few early storm s clear out

s clear out Cold front later this evening

Milder weather for a few days

After passing showers and storms early in the day move out, we will enjoy partly cloudy weather with very warm temperatures into the lower 90s this afternoon. Factoring in the humidity, the heat index will likely peak out at or above 100° in much of the region through the early to mid-afternoon hours.

A strong cold front slides through this evening that will lower our humidity drastically and give us a slight chance for a few showers and storms. Behind the front, a better rain chance sets up for the southern counties overnight as lows fall into the middle to upper 60s. After that rain chance, though, it does look like we remain dry through the middle of the week, at least.

Sunday looks to have highs in the upper 70s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky–a big change from the recent stretch of hot weather. The lower to middle 80s last through the first half of next week before the 90s make a return by Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller