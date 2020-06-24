Heat, humidity and storm chances gradually increase toward the weekend

Dew points dropped Monday night into Tuesday after a boundary crossed northeast Kansas. Yesterday was a wonderful day with abundant sunshine, pleasant temps, low humidity and gentle northerly breezes.

Today starts sunny with building clouds by midday. Temperatures will be just a bit warmer. Even with light south wind, dew points should become higher by late afternoon. Storms become possible late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 83-88

Wind: SW 5-15

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move out by sunrise Thursday and you should start noticing the return of hot, muggy weather. Highs will likely go above 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Another storm chance shows up by late Friday afternoon. It will be more humid with dew points around 67-69.

This weekend will be toasty and steamy. Isolated thunderstorms may pop Saturday. Highs of 90-92 with lows near 71-73 should be expected into early next week. An unsettled pattern may develop as we get closer to the Fourth of July.

KSNT Meteorologist David George

KSNT Meteorologist David George