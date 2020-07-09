Heat, humidity builds back in before relief on Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy and humid night

Heating up Friday and Saturday

Nicer weather for Sunday

After a brief break in the heat and humidity, it is already building back in for the next couple of days. Lows tonight will only fall into the lower 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Over the next 24 hours, there is a slight chance for an isolated shower, but not as widespread as the last round.

Highs on Friday will climb back into the lower to middle 90s with an afternoon heat index peaking close to 100°. That heat and humidity could lead to a stray shower or storm, but most areas will remain dry.

More heat on Saturday before cooling down into the upper 80s with less humidity on Sunday. After that break in the heat, we see a wave of more intense heat build in to the Central Plains region next week. Highs will climb into the upper 90s east to lower 100s west by midweek with even higher heat index values.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com