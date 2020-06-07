Heat not quite done with us yet, but relief is on the way

What We’re Tracking:

Muggy tonight and Monday

Scattered storms Tuesday

Cooler, less humid for the last half of the week

The heat and humidity will be around as we head into the start of the week, but some changes are on the way. Tonight, mostly clear to partly cloudy and continued warm. With the muggy air in place, lows will only fall into the lower 70s.

Lots of sunshine and continued hot and humid weather for Monday. Highs will climb into the lower to middle 90s, but with the humidity factored in, it will feel more like 100° again on Monday. Our next cold front moves into the area during the day on Tuesday, bringing our next chance for scattered storms and much lower humidity levels. Although we won’t cool off substantially, it will feel much cooler with the more pleasant air in place by late Tuesday.

Highs will only top out in the lower 80s on Wednesday before a slight warming on Thursday to the upper 80s, but we’ll cool right back down into the lower 80s for highs as we head into next week. In addition to the cooler daytime highs, the nighttime lows will drop back to the lower 60s for the second half of the week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com