One more hot day

Rain late Monday into Tuesday

Cooling down by midweek

A warm start this morning with many in the low to mid 70s will set us up for another warm afternoon as the heat continues.

Afternoon highs for today will remain in the middle to upper 90s to near 100° especially for our western counties. Humidity will try and build in just a bit more, continuing to make it feel a few degrees warmer outside. Clouds will start to pass through late but we remain dry.

By Monday, clouds will build in and temperatures may cool down a bit for some into the lower to middle 90s. Our next front arrives by the evening giving many a chance for some scattered showers and storms that may linger into Tuesday. With rain on tap off and on for most of the day, we should manage to cool things down with afternoon highs in the lower 80s Tuesday.

After the rain moves out, temperatures will stay on the ‘cooler’ side with middle 80s sticking around before we gradually warm up to the upper 80s by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez