What We’re Tracking

High pressure settles in

Gusty midweek

Very hot & dry week ahead

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from 1 PM today until 9 PM Friday.

Our high pressure continues to settle in this morning as we start off mild in the upper 70s. Humidity is present with dew points in the 70s and it may even make it feel slightly warmer later this afternoon.

This ridge brings us our first long duration heat wave of the Summer. Temperatures will be around 100° for the next week or so. We will not cool of very much in the overnight either. Those temperatures will bottom out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Our silver lining appears to be relatively low humidity through midweek, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures although it still could feel close to 105°+ at times. Be sure to take it easy outside, drink plenty of water, and take as many breaks in the shade or AC as you can to take care of yourself!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez