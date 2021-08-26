Heat slowly backs off through the next few days

What We’re Tracking:

Muggy again tonight

Sunny end to the week

Late weekend rain chance for some

Mostly clear and quite warm again tonight with temperatures again settling into the middle to upper 70s. The humidity will remain high through the night with a light southerly wind, as well.

Tomorrow looks to be hot again, but the humidity looks to lessen just a bit. Highs will likely be in the mid-upper 90s with a few lower 100s west, the lowered humidity levels will give us heat index values between 100° and 104°.

Temperatures look to stay well above average into the first part of the weekend before things begin to change a bit for us. There looks to be a weak cold front arriving Sunday bringing with it some rain chances and cooler temperatures for the start of next week. Not a full cool-down, but a least a partial break from the more intense heat, with temperatures a bit closer to where they should be for this time of the year before hot air returns next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller