Heat sticks around for Sunday with rain on the way

What We’re Tracking:

Hot & humid Sunday

Storm chances late Sunday into Monday

Slightly cooler temperatures in the week ahead

Temperatures tonight will struggle to fall into the middle 70s as partly cloudy skies continue and many areas stay dry.

Sunday will look very similar to today with just slightly warmer temperatures and a heat index in the triple digits feeling like 100°-110°. We remain dry for the daytime with plenty of sunshine.

By late Sunday night, our next storm system begins to approach as a cold front drags through the area. Expect rain to start in Northeast Kansas near midnight with scattered showers and thunderstorms through Monday. Some storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts but the overall biggest concern as this front slowly moves through the area is going to be the flooding potential as rain showers continue throughout the daytime Monday.

Monday overall looks to be a rainy day with periods of heavy rainfall possible. The good news from the rain is that it will cool us down quite a bit as we fall back down below average in the 80s. A few storms could continue into Tuesday morning, but there should be a break in the rain by early afternoon.

There is yet another slight chance for storms on Wednesday with an isolated storm or two continuing to be possible Thursday afternoon. Cooler temperatures will continue for pretty much the entire week as we struggle to make it out of the 80s!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com