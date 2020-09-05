Heat sticks around through Labor Day

What We’re Tracking:

Hot again Sunday

Mild for Labor Day

Much cooler next week

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower 70s with mostly clear skies. Winds will pick up from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Sunday, highs we’ll keep the heat and humidity with highs in the mid 90s and strong southerly breezes at 20-25 mph. Hottest temperatures will be over the western and northwestern portion of the viewing area. With lots of sunshine and higher humidity in place some areas could feel close to triple digits for heat index values.

For Labor Day itself, our strong cold front looks to hold off until early Tuesday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday afternoon as the humidity sticks around for the holiday. Some of our northern counties *could* be slightly cooler if the front starts to make its way across the area.

Once the cold front moves through on Tuesday, it’ll surge southward throughout the course of the day and temperatures will be drastically cooler. Highs will drop into the 60s and lows in the 40s through midweek. Showers will be likely Tuesday into Wednesday after the front moves through. We may even be struggling to get out of the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Looking further ahead to the end of the week into next weekend, most areas could very well be holding on to mid to upper 60s for afternoon highs.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

