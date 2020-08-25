Heat sticks through midweek as we continue to stay dry

What We’re Tracking:

Hot weather sticks around

Lots of sunshine expected

Little to no rain chances

Hazy skies may continue for the middle part of the week as smoke from wildfires in Colorado spread east into the area. That will likely give us more vivid sunsets for the next few evenings, but it could get a bit smoky from time to time in the evening and overnight hours. Tonight’s low should fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Despite a slight increase in humidity and warmer temperatures ahead, there is still no significant chance for showers or storms over the early part of this week. Heat index levels will be just slightly above the air temperature as the humidity never fully climbs to high readings this week. Afternoon high temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 90s through Friday.

There’s a high pressure system over the Desert Southwest that doesn’t look to budge anytime soon, and that’s what is keeping us quiet over the next several days. There are two chances that a cold front could move through sometime this weekend and into early next week.

One looks to move through early Saturday which will drop our temperatures into the 80s for the weekend. As far as rain chances go, they look pretty slim as the boundary looks fairly week.

Our second chance looks to be sometime early next week, possibly Monday. We’ll warm up ahead of the front before it drops our temperatures quite significantly. This stronger front looks to be our better chance at some much needed rainfall.