What We’re Tracking

High pressure settles in

Gusty midweek

Very hot & dry week ahead

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from 1 PM today until 9 PM Thursday.

We saw a few storms roll through in the eastern portions of the viewing area. This is the best chance of rain we see for a bit because we are sitting under an area of high pressure which works to limit our rain chances.

This ridge brings us our first long duration heat wave of the Summer. Temperatures will be around 100° for the next week. We will not cool of very much in the overnight either. Those temperatures will bottom out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Our silver lining appears to be relatively low humidity through midweek, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures. Be sure to take it easy outside, drink plenty of water, and take as many breaks in the shade or AC as you can to take care of yourself!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard