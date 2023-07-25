What We’re Tracking

High pressure settles in

Gusty midweek

Very hot & dry week ahead

HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from 1 PM today until 9 PM Friday.

As we have moved into today, the area of high pressure has continued to slide towards the east, centering itself over the Great Plains. We have now fully entered our first long duration heat wave of the Summer.

Temperatures will be around 100° for the next week or so. We will not cool of very much in the overnight either. Those temperatures will bottom out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our rain chances for the next week are extremely limited.

Our silver lining appears to be relatively low humidity through midweek, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures although it still could feel close to 105°+ at times. Be sure to take it easy outside, drink plenty of water, and take as many breaks in the shade or AC as you can to take care of yourself!