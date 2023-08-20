Mild nights

Lots of sunshine ahead

Heat wave continues

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 10 PM Wednesday.

Yesterday was officially the hottest August 19th on record. Our original record was 109° set back in 1936. We hit 111° Saturday as we continue this long stretch of heat that we will see for the next week or so.

Today, not quite as hot as we saw yesterday but we now have added humidity. This caused our feels like temperatures to skyrocket. Tonight, will be a mild overnight with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tomorrow looks like highs will be in the middle 100s yet again but humidity looks to push towards the east. Eastern portions of the viewing area will be hot and humid while western parts will be hot and dry. Winds will continue to remain light throughout the week ranging from 5-10 mph.

The heat looks to last into the late portions of the week. And with high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well. Another thing to keep in mind is that this heat will be without too much wind, so expect the air to be rather uncomfortable to be out in during the peak heating of the afternoons.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller