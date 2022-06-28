What We’re Tracking:

Pleasantly mild overnight

Gradual warming trend

Storm chances return by the weekend

Humidity continues to be on the lower side for this time of year, which will give way to pleasantly mild temperatures overnight into early Wednesday morning. Lows in the lower to middle 60s should be fairly common once again.

Southerly wind starts increasing Wednesday, bringing back our heat and humidity slowly throughout the workweek. Highs Wednesday will top out in the lower 90s and Thursday look to make it into the lower to middle 90s. Humidity will climb, but not to terribly high levels through the middle of the week. Muggier weather should be fully back by Friday and into the weekend.

Chances for showers and storms start to increase Friday and into the weekend as our next front arrives. Not the best news for the holiday weekend, but the best chance for rain looks to be late Friday and into Saturday. While a chance for storms is possible on Sunday, it looks to generally dry out and heat up by the holiday. As of right now, it does look like the Fourth of July will remain dry!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller