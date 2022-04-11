What We’re Tracking:

Clouds return Tuesday morning

Very warm, windy Tuesday with evening storms

Cooling down late week

Although the night will start out mostly clear, cloud cover will once again build in late in the night. A few late night or early morning showers will also be possible as temperatures drop into the upper 40s. The wind will be quite light overnight, as well.

We’ll heat up rapidly on Tuesday into the lower 80s east and upper 80s west before storm chances arrive. Winds will start to pick up from the south at 25-30 mph sustained and wind gusts upwards of 40-50 mph. This will help fuel in moisture to our area. There is a slight chance for a few showers early Tuesday but we clear out by the lunch hour which will give us the sunny weather and enough time to warm up. This causes the potential for severe weather by the late evening.

As of right now, the biggest threat looks to be winds with potential hail but we can never rule out a tornado chance. There are essentially two windows of time:

1. Early evening – if a storm develops ahead of the cold front near the dryline during the evening, all forms of severe weather would be possible. However, there could be enough working against these storms that they cannot get started.

2. Late evening/early night – the cold front will sweep through and develop a line of storms with mainly a straight-line wind threat. In either case, the storms may be very fast-moving so flooding isn’t a huge concern but the threat looks to be after dark so be sure to stay weather aware throughout the night Tuesday.

There may be some lingering showers Wednesday as temperatures turn cooler for the second half of the week. Expect highs to return to the lower 60s with more rain chances possible by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller