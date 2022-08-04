What We’re Tracking:

Quiet night

Warming back up through the weekend

Rain returns late Sunday

We’ll hold on to clear skies through the night as temperature drop into the lower 70s. Winds will stay light through the overnight hours as well.

Hotter temperatures build for the end of the week and start of the weekend as sunshine continues. Highs will climb into the upper 90s by Friday afternoon with heat index values close to 105°+. Southerly winds will increase a bit, too, by Saturday. That will send our temperatures up toward the century mark again.

Hot temperatures continue through Sunday as we remain dry, but we’ll be watching for our next opportunity for rain to arrive late in the day. As of right now, it looks like the best chance for rain will be overnight into Monday morning. This system will also allow us to cool down into the upper 80s and low 90s to start next week.

Looking further ahead into next week, after the brief cool down we’ll gradually start to warm back up into the mid-90s throughout the week as the heat keeps making a comeback!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez