Any morning clouds and fog will give way to a sunny to partly cloudy afternoon today. Highs are expected in the lower 90s before a spike in temperatures on Friday when highs will range from lower 90s northeast to near 100° for southwestern areas. Higher humidity makes a comeback, too, unfortunately. So, heat index values will most likely be in the low 100s.

Saturday will still be on the hot side before another front slides through. Highs on Saturday should make it into the middle 90s, but feel closer to 100° again. Behind the front, we’ll briefly cool back into the 80s for Monday before quickly warming back into the 90s for the middle of next week.

Our next chances for rain aren’t as widespread as the most recent round we saw. There may be a slim chance for a pop-up storm or two Friday afternoon, and a slightly better chance for storms late Sunday with the passage of our cool front. Other than that, the rest of the week remains dry.