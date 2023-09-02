What We’re Tracking

Hotter weather for the weekend

Staying hot through much of next week

Next cold front

We’re seeing clear skies this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s to start out the weekend. We’ll warm things up this afternoon as we approach triple digits for highs with plenty of sunshine. Luckily, dew points should remain on the drier side so heat index values shouldn’t be a huge issue throughout the weekend.

Highs will remain in the upper 90s heading into Sunday as sunshine continues for the rest of the weekend along with dry conditions.

Rain chances look to be slim to none through the next few days as our high pressure becomes our dominant feature heading into next week. Other than that, the next several days will be dry, sunny, and hot across the area.

Temperatures remain in the upper 90s, even some triple digit highs for the western counties, through all of Labor Day weekend and even into early next week. Additionally, there is a chance for isolated rain in the middle of next week with the passage of a cool front. Overnight lows are expected to be rather mild, as well, only dipping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez