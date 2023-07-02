What We’re Tracking

Sunny and pleasant Sunday

Warming up for the 4th

Rain chances late week

Mostly clear and relatively mild for tonight as temperatures dip into the middle to upper 60s by the early morning hours on Monday. Wind will stay fairly light throughout the night, as well.

By Monday afternoon, 90s make their way back into the forecast. Heat continues to build back in after our cool off with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s for Independence Day. As humidity starts to creep back in, it could feel closer to 100° for the 4th. Right now, any storm chances look to hold off until Tuesday night or even later.

Isolated to scattered rain chances reappear by Wednesday but once the storm system moves through the area, we greeted with another cool-down by late next week. High temperatures during this time will be in the lower to middle 80s! Look for more scattered showers and storms by Friday and Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller