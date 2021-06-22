Heating up through Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Warming up through the week

Humidity on the rise

Late week storm chance

Temperatures tonight will be on the mild side with mostly cloudy skies as we drop into the upper 60s. Overall a mild a muggy night ahead of us as we start our warming trend.

Temperatures keep climbing into the lower 90s by Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies continuing. It’ll be feeling downright hot again by Thursday, with middle 90s possible along with much higher humidity. We could see heat index values, easily, in the triple digits by then.

Much of the work week looks to remain dry until we get to Thursday and Friday when some scattered showers and storms look to make a return to the forecast. There is a slight chance for severe weather late Thursday with the biggest threats being hail and damaging winds. Make sure you’re prepared if you’re planning on heading out to Heartland Park for Country Stampede, especially if you’re planning on camping. It’s always a good idea to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

The weekend forecast looks to start off with some lingering showers early Saturday and give way to sunshine by Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 80s both days. Overall, it’s looking pretty good so far for Thunder Over the Heartland and the last 2 days of Country Stampede!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

