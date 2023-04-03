What We’re Tracking

A bit hot for Tuesday

Tuesday PM storms to the east

Cooling back for the middle of the week

Mostly clear and comfortably cool tonight with temperatures ranging from the 40s up north to the upper 50s to the south. With a returning light south wind, we’ll see a fairly pleasant start to the day before the higher wind kicks in.

There’s another strong storm system that’s set to move through Tuesday into Wednesday that’s looking be another wind-maker for the region. It will also cause temperatures to surge, hitting highs in the middle to upper 80s across the area by Tuesday afternoon. Another cold front then sweeps through and behind the front, we’ll fall into the 30s Tuesday night. Winds could also gust over 50-55mph with the passage of the front.

Most of the rain and storms, again, appear to be just to our east, but some of our far eastern counties may see some storms late Tuesday evening. Some of the storms could be severe with strong wind gusts and large hail being the main threats. After that, we remain on the cooler side for the rest of the week with highs in the lower 50s Wednesday, but back to the upper 60s by Friday. By the weekend, temperatures return back to 70s with sunshine and dry conditions expected through most of Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller