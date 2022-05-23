Clouds will be on the increase today ahead of our next system. Temperatures should be fairly pleasant, though, in the mid to upper 60s, this afternoon.

There will be several chances for showers and a few storms as we start of this week with rain beginning later this afternoon and lingering through early Wednesday.

Late Monday and much of Tuesday hold the best chance for widespread rain as a system slides through the region. Heavy rain is appearing likely during this time, too. There’s a good chance for a widespread 1-3″ across the area with locally higher amounts possible by the time we get to Wednesday morning.