What We’re Tracking:

Periods of heavy rain tonight

Rain tapers to showers Tuesday

Drier weather by the second half of the week

Widespread showers throughout the night with lows in the middle to upper 40s. Pockets of heavier rainfall are likely with potential for rumbles of thunder and lightning, as well. The bulk of the rainfall will fall through early morning Tuesday before tapering off to lighter and more scattered showers.

With occasional rain showers on Tuesday, temperatures will start in the 40s, climb briefly to the 50s before a cold front slides east. The best chance for rain to mix with snow will over the northwestern counties of the viewing area, however, all locations will cool off with strengthening northwest wind Tuesday afternoon and evening. The chilly weather will stick around on Wednesday with highs in the 40s and breezy, but much of the region looks to dry out on Wednesday with only a few showers over the eastern areas at times.

After the system passes by, improving conditions are expected for the end of the week. Highs will return to the 50s on Thursday, then into the 60s on Friday. Pleasantly mild weather for next weekend as high temperatures start to rebound back into the 60s to lower 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller