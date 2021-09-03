Heavy rain overnight leads to flash flooding concerns, additional heavy rain expected through tomorrow

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH* – Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties through Saturday at 1:00pm.

Showers and storms will slowly make their way out of the area, and dissipate, through the mid morning hours. Afternoon highs will be just a bit cooler with the storms and cloud cover. Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 80s.

Another round of heavy rainfall looks to set up again tonight and lingers through the first half of the day tomorrow. Many locations south of I-70 have already picked up 2-4″+ of rain with the storms early Friday. Any additional rainfall tonight will only exacerbate flooding concerns.