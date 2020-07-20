Heavy rain possible over the next few days

What We’re Tracking:

Some storms this morning

Widespread rain by this evening

Below average temperatures the next few days

Showers and storms will be possible this morning, especially along the Kansas/Nebraska border and in the northeast corner of the area. If you happen to get under some of these storms, expect heavy downpours. We’ll have some dry time through the daytime hours with just a slight chance of an isolated storm or two, but a more widespread chance for rain moves in this evening and overnight. The greatest concern tonight will likely be flash flooding, especially in those locations that have picked up a good amount of rain already over the last couple of weeks.

Those showers and storms linger through the morning Tuesday, and we’ll have a chance for some scattered activity through the day. Isolated storms are possible for Wednesday, and then again late Thursday.

Some of theses storms could be on the strong to severe side of things as we can never rule that possibility out this time of year.

Temperatures for the start of the week will fall back down into the middle to upper 80s thanks to the rain and by Wednesday, we could be looking at quite a few inches of much needed rain.

By Friday, we are back to mostly sunny skies and highs reaching in to the 90s. By next weekend, we will again being paying close attention to the heat index as it could become dangerously hot yet again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

