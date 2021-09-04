Heavy rainfall this morning will keep temperatures on the cooler side today

What We’re Tracking:

Heavy rainfall through this morning

Conditions drying out

Cooler through the weekend

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH* – Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties through Saturday at 1:00pm.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through about lunchtime today with a few storms possible as well. The flash flood watch will remain in effect until 1:00pm this afternoon. The system moving through will eventually clear out with clouds continuing to decrease throughout the day. Highs will only reach the upper 70s thanks to all of the early morning showers and dense cloud cover.

Overnight lows this evening will take us down into the lower 60s – with some spots around the region likely seeing some upper 50s. The cooler air is expected to remain in the area and will keep our temperatures in the low-mid 80s for Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a calm wind in place.

Labor day will remain dry but temperatures will try and warm up a bit more into the upper 80s and that will be the case for Tuesday as well. By mid to late week, highs will cool back down to the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush