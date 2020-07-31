Heavy rains are over, pleasant weather moves in for the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated showers today, gradual clearing late

Noticeably lower humidity

Pleasant weather for the first week of August

We should close out the week, and the month of July, with a lot of clouds, isolated rain showers, and really nice temperatures. The heavy rains have exited the area, and we’ll just be left with the remnants of that system today. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 70s and low 80s, and the humidity will be noticeably less today, and that will last for several days!

For the first weekend in August, we’re in for a real treat. Highs will be in the lower 80s, and overnight lows will be in the low 60s. Perfect for getting outside! There’ll be another cold front coming through late Saturday, bringing a slight chance for storms with it. But, it’s really just going to reinforce this great weather.

We’ll start next week off in the upper 70s and low 80s through midweek, with overnight lows in the upper 50s! Hard to believe it’s going to be August!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

