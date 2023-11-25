What We’re Tracking

Snow ends late tonight

Several inches of snow possible

Colder air lingers into next week

**WINTER STORM WARNING** – Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 3AM Sunday.

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Anderson, Brown, Cloud, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties until 3AM Sunday.

Today marks our first winter storm. We have already seen several inches and we will continue to see snow throughout today into tonight. If you have travel plans through south central and eastern Kansas or even extending into northern Missouri, please consider changing your plans for later in the day Sunday.

The cold air lingers into the start of next week with highs near 40° through, at least, Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s. However, after the weekend storm system, we do clear out, so at least it’ll be sunny while it’s cold.

Temperatures look to moderate into the lower 50s for the last half of the week ahead before our next system arrives. That could bring us rain this time late Thursday and into Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard