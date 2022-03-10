Topeka (KSNT) – Spring is just around the corner but winter had a tight grip on northeast Kansas Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall moved through the region with a particularly strong system. Winter Storm warnings were triggered for several counties as accumulating snow became much more likely.

This particular storm system came down straight from Canada and was not given as much access to our main source of moisture: The Gulf of Mexico. Therefore, most of this snow was dry, light, and fluffy. Perfect for making snow angels – not so perfect for snowmen.

Snowfall totals are expected to range from five to seven inches for our northern counties with lesser amounts south of I-70. The majority of the winter storm warnings are set to expire later this evening.