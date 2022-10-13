Topeka (KSNT) – Winds across the central plains have really been cranking up over the last 24 hours. Gusts of over 30 mph were observed yesterday in Topeka and gusts of nearly 50 MPH have already been registered near Hiawatha and Concordia today.

These windy conditions are actually part of a much larger system hanging out near the Great Lakes Region. This large, powerful, low-pressure system has many dynamic parts to it that influence the weather we see here in our viewing area:

Dry conditions

High wind gusts

Mostly clear skies

Cooler air flowing in

Unsettled weather

The windy conditions are expected to continue all day today and even linger a bit into tomorrow. Recent weather predictions have gusts hanging out around 35+ MPH through the afternoon with locally higher gusts possible. The winds will take a brief break overnight but, as mentioned, they won’t be gone for long.

A very dry air mass is also in place in response to that large low-pressure system up to our north and east. This dry air mass has some computer models predicting our dewpoint temperatures could fall into the single digits for portions of the viewing area this afternoon.

These windy conditions and a very dry air mass have led the National Weather Service to issue a wide swath of red flag warnings for not only northeast Kansas but the surrounding area too. This stretch extends all the way north, through the Dakotas, and as far east as Lexington Kentucky.

*A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of Northeast Kansas from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM this evening.*

The National Weather Service advises that several different precautions should be taken on red flag days – specifically: