Today will feature lots of sunshine and quite a bit of wind, too. Highs will be a little cooler, only topping out in the middle to upper 60s for most areas.

A strong northwest wind at 20-30mph will make Thursday feel even cooler. Especially as winds could gust as high as 40mph or so.

Fire danger will become an issue over the next couple days with drier air settling in paired with gusty winds and dry grasses. Avoid outdoor burning, and pay attention to any local burn bans. There is a Red Flag Warning in place for today across the entire area.

Sunshine and dry conditions last throughout the weekend into early next week with highs in the upper 70s tomorrow, and dipping back to near 70° by the weekend.

Friday will still be windy, but that will taper of through the afternoon and evening.