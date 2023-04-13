Today, high fire danger will continue to be the big story. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80s once again and winds may gust 30+ mph. Relative humidity values will also be a touch lower for much of the area. Outdoor burning should be avoided as fires will spread rapidly under these conditions.

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive late Friday and into early Saturday morning. We could see some thunderstorms initially Friday evening, and a few of those could be strong to severe. As of right now, the main threats appear to be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Some showers and storms could linger into the morning hours on Saturday.

We’ll be a bit cooler behind this system, too, with highs over the weekend expected to be in the middle 60s and overnight lows dipping into the 40s. Winds will still be breezy on Saturday, making it feel colder during the morning.