Temperatures get a bit warmer today with more sunshine expected, but overall, we’ll still be feeling rather pleasant for this time of year! Highs will make it into the middle 80s, and the humidity will remain low for this afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll have one more “cool” night before our humidity cranks back up and overnight lows warm. Temperatures tonight should make it all the way down into the lower 60s with mostly clear skies.

We’ll hold on to a slight chance for an isolated shower or two over the next few days, but we’ll see quite a bit of dry time across the area as rain chances look limited through the first half of the week. 90s return by Monday and heat continues to build into the area after that. Monday and Tuesday look dry with mostly sunny skies, but there could be a few isolated storms Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

A southerly breeze will continue to bring moisture and heat into our area for Wednesday which looks to be the hottest day of the week. Our heat index values could be as high as 100°-110° on Wednesday, and maybe only slightly cooler Thursday, but we look to remain hot and humid until Friday.