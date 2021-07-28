High heat and humidity continue through the work week

*Heat advisory in effect through Thursday evening for all of the viewing area.

Heat will increase a bit for the middle of the week with highs in the upper 90s to near 100° likely for today and upper 90s and lower 100s on Thursday.

Be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside, if possible. If you absolutely have to spend long periods of time outside, find other ways to cool down and take frequent breaks in the shade to avoid heat exhaustion.

By the time we get to Friday and Saturday we could have a slight chance for storms work their way as a front arrives. The best chance for rain looks to be late Saturday and into early Sunday at this point.