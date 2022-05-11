High temperatures today will be almost as hot as the rest of the week has been so far, topping out in the lower 90s. Humidity will stay high enough to give us a heat index higher than the air temperature through the day, as well. It’ll probably feel like we’re somewhere in the middle 90s, area-wide.

Another very mild night is in store, with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Average highs for this time of the year are in the mid 70s, just to put this warmth into perspective.

The hotter weather will last through tomorrow, but another cold front moves our way for the weekend. Highs on Thursday will, once again, make it into the lower 90s.