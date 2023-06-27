**HEAT ADVISORY** – Anderson, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties from 1:00pm – 9:00pm Wednesday.

We’ll be watching a complex of storms that’s most likely going to develop off to our south and west later tonight. There’s a chance that we could see a few showers and storms move through northeast Kansas, but the severe weather should stay in south central and southwest Kansas. Temperatures tonight will drop back into the lower 70s as our southeasterly breeze begins to pull in more humidity and heat into the area.

The major story this week is our first stretch of triple digit heat. Tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s, but with more humidity in place, that will cause heat index values to be between 105° to 110° Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Take it easy if you have to be outside for extended periods of time, and stay hydrated! Friday may even still be hot with temperatures close to 100°, but we’ll be watching for the arrival of our next storm system by that point.

Our next best chance for rain arrives late Friday and into Saturday, and along with that should come a break in the heat. Highs for the start of the weekend look to dip back into the lower 90s, and that could last all the way until the Fourth of July! Sunday looks to feature abundant sunshine, but we’re keeping an eye on a slight chance for a few storms by Monday and even Tuesday evening. So, keep checking back for updates as we get closer to the holiday weekend!