High heat and humidity expected through Thursday

*Heat advisory in effect for Tuesday through Thursday for all of the viewing area.

We will see temperatures climb into the middle 90s along with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Afternoon heat index levels will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Our persistent upper air patterns will hold on to this heat with temperatures once again climbing into the triple digits by Wednesday or Thursday with dry conditions, yet high humidity. This will send heat index values well into the triple digit values tomorrow through Thursday. Maybe even as high as 102°-107°.

Be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside if possible. If you absolutely have to spend long periods of time outside, find other ways to cool down and take frequent breaks in the shade to avoid heat exhaustion.