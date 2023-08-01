***HEAT ADVISORY*** – For most of the area from noon until 8:00pm today.

Today will be another hot one with temperatures climbing to near or above 100° with a heat index between 105° and 110° late in the day. We’ll see some sunshine with a few clouds from time to time. There’s a slight chance for storms later this evening, but most locations will stay dry.

The heat will stick around into Wednesday and part of Thursday, but a gradual cooling is expected as we head toward the end of the week. We’ve been dominated by a ridge of high pressure, but that looks to change up on us as we head toward the weekend. Highs will be closer to 90° by the end of the week with slight chances for storms continuing.

The better set up for unsettled weather and subsequent storm chances will be late Saturday as a stronger push of cooler air moves in. Temperatures may only top out in the 80s by the weekend as a true break in the heat will stick around for a few days, even into parts of next week.