What We’re Tracking

High pressure builds in briefly

Next storm system arrives by Thursday

Another cooldown ahead

Today we enjoyed pleasant weather as a cold front moved through yesterday. This cooldown looks to be extremely brief as highs tomorrow climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This gives temperatures once again above average.

These temperatures look to stick in the lower to middle 80s through Thursday as our winds turn to the south. Thursday looks to be pretty breezy as our next storm system moves in. We could even see overnight lows rise back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

As our next system arrives, that will increase rain chances for Thursday into Friday. And after a warm middle of the week, we significantly cool down for Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s, if not even cooler! Friday does look to be rather chilly, though, as our winds will be breezy out of the north and west paired with the cooler temperatures and lingering rain showers.

By the weekend, we clear out the clouds and rain, and end up with mostly sunny skies. The chilly air hangs around though, and highs will likely be in the lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday with a breezy northwesterly wind. Overnight lows dip into the lower 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard