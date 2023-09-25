What We’re Tracking

Quiet pattern moves in

Warm temperatures expected

Staying dry for the next several days

Temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s with a clear sky. Our overnight lows for the next couple of days look to be similar. By Tuesday and Wednesday, our winds briefly shift towards the north and east through this time, helping to lower temperatures just a few degrees. Highs during these days will climb into the middle to upper 80s.

By Thursday, high pressure builds in, and even warmer weather returns, as well. Highs for the end of the week and start of the weekend look to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, and that warmth could even last into the start of next week (the beginning of October, by the way).

We look to say goodbye to rain chances throughout the week, too with that high pressure dominating the forecast. That will keep rain chances to a minimum through the weekend and even into the first half of next week, too.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller