High wind and warmth through Wednesday afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Warm, windy again Wednesday

Few evening storms Wednesday

Widespread rain this weekend

Areas of clouds will spread through tonight as we remain quite windy. Lows will only fall into the upper 50s by early Wednesday morning as the south wind remains 20-30mph and gusty through the night.

The wind increases even more into Wednesday, when we could have gusts between 40mph and 50 mph. That’ll be right ahead of our next system, and will allow us to make it to near 80° Wednesday afternoon. As the front moves through late Wednesday evening, we’ll have a slight chance for a few showers right along it, and even the possibility of a couple isolated thunderstorms–mainly in the late evening hours. Once the front moves through, temperatures cool off a bit heading into the second half of the week. Highs on Thursday will be near 60° as lows dip into the 30s.

Another round of rain is possible Friday and scattered showers will linger for much of the weekend, bringing some much needed moisture to the area. The most widespread rain will be from late Saturday through the day on Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 40s with lows in the middle 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

