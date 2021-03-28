High wind blows in for Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Very windy Monday

Cooler middle of the week

Warmer again next weekend

Winds will really start to pick up early Monday morning with speeds of 25-40 mph and gusts of up to 55mph. Extreme fire danger will also be a concern. The good news is that the strong southerly breezes will really help boost our temperatures with highs soaring into the upper 70s to near 80° and plenty of sunshine. Don’t underestimate just how windy Monday will be!

A cold front looks to move through early Tuesday which will drop temperatures to below average levels in the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon. This front may provide some cloud cover as well, although it doesn’t look to bring in any precipitation along with it. Nighttime lows could fall below freezing both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

After the cooler weather, we slowly start to warm back up to seasonable levels by the first few days of April. Dry conditions look to remain through at least the work week. Very warm conditions return next weekend, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com