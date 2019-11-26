High winds move in tonight, next storm system on Thanksgiving Day

What We’re Tracking:

Strong wind overnight and still breezy Wednesday

Possible snow and mix on Thanksgiving morning

Rain Thanksgiving Day into Friday

As a storm system moves off to the northeast, howling wind will swirl in around the back side of the storm system with winds around 30-40mph tonight, with wind gusts between 50-60mph possible. A very windy and rather cold night with wind chills falling into the upper 10s by morning.

Despite the windy, cold morning, a fairly good travel day on Wednesday with temperatures remaining cool, only topping out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Wind will be brisk in the morning, then tapering off to a light wind by Wednesday evening.

Thanksgiving Day will bring in another storm across the Plains. This one could produce a brief round of snow and sleet for a couple hours in the morning, causing some slick roads to develop. However, the mix will fairly quickly change over to rain from late morning/midday through the rest of the afternoon. It will be a cold rain with highs only in the upper 30s.

More showers on Black Friday off and on through the day, but with southeasterly winds picking up, temperatures should climb into the 50s by late in the day.

