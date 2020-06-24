Higher humidity makes a return this week



What We’re Tracking:

Slight chance for a shower overnight

Warming up and sunny on Thursday

Hot and muggy Friday to Sunday with possible storms

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible overnight, but it is certainly not a likely set up for rain. That means, most of the area will not see the rain move through. With most areas dry, under a partly cloudy sky temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 60s by Thursday morning.

South wind increases to 10-20mph on Tuesday and brings in higher humidity through the course of the day. Highs will climb into the lower 90s, but the full-fledged humid air won’t arrive until Friday. On Friday, a few scattered storms will be possible, but the muggy weather will make for a hot feel to the day with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices into the upper 90s Friday afternoon.

Hot and humid weather sticks around for the weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s and an isolated storm still possible. The humidity will be fully in place throughout the weekend, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

