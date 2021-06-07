Higher humidity poised to move our way

What We’re Tracking:

Warm days ahead

Only slight rain chances

Increasing humidity

Tonight we’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky with light southerly wind. Lows will only fall into the upper 60s with a fair amount of humidity in the air already.

Heading into Tuesday, there will again be a slight chance for a stray shower or storm to develop before even sunnier weather prevails for the majority of the week ahead. We could have another slight chance for a few storms on Friday, but we look to stay mainly dry even through the weekend.

The other issue will be the rising temperatures and humidity levels. That will most likely end up being the area of most concern, as that could push our heat index values toward 100° by the time we get to Thursday. Actual air temperatures will be in the 80s for Tuesday, then lower 90s for the rest of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

