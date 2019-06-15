Higher temps, more mugginess and bigger nighttime storms chances Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The early morning rain moved out, and we had period of sunshine for the afternoon. However, the wind gradually got stronger. Sustained speeds ranging between 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30-35 at times. That stronger south wind did a better job of making it slightly more humid, to go along with high temperatures between the upper 70s and low 80s.

Scattered storms will fire up off of the Rockies tonight. Those will trek east into northeast Kansas late this evening into the overnight hours. It's not a great chance, but if those storms can maintain enough of their strength while traveling across the state, there could be a slight risk for some western and southwestern areas. The main threats would be high winds and hail.

Otherwise, more clouds build in for tonight. The rain may cool things down temporarily, but it will still be a mild night with low temperatures in the 60s.

Most wake up dry Saturday morning, with a mostly sunny sky during the day. It won't be quite as breezy with a southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, but it will be hotter. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and near 90, to go along with even higher humidity. That means it could feel as hot as the 92-95 degrees at times. Big day for water fun!

Late afternoon into the evening is when another chance for scattered showers and storms will be introduced. There is the slight risk for strong to severe storms, but once again, the main threats would be for damaging wind gusts and hail.

Another mild start is expected for the morning of Father's Day with lows in the 60s. There will still be a slight stickiness to the air on Sunday, but it won't be nearly as humid as Saturday. Highs in the low to mid 80s for Father's Day will go along with the best chance of rain being along I-70 and to the south.

A mix of sun and clouds Monday will be partnered with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Thunderstorms may become more likely Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, then we may get to 90 again by Friday.

KSNT Meteorologist David George