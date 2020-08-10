Hit or miss rain chances with muggy weather sticking around

What We’re Tracking:

Slight storm chance tonight

Continued warm and humid

A few more chances for rain this week

Warm, humid conditions will stick around for the next several days. Tonight, there is a chance for a few showers or storms over the eastern half of the area as low temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Wind will be light from the east most of the night.

There could be another chance at a few isolated showers late Tuesday or Tuesday night. Aside from that, it will be a warm and partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 80s. The average high for this time of year is 90° so nothing out of the ordinary here.

Isolated chances showers and storms, mainly at night, look to stick around for much of the work week. Although not a heat wave, it will remain fairly hot and quite humid through the week…in other words, typical August!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

