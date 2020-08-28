Hot again today, cooler weather for the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Hot again today

Cooling down this weekend

Isolated storms Friday night, better rain chance Monday

Patchy fog is possible early this morning, mainly in the eastern half of the area. Once the sun comes up, that’ll burn off, and we’ll be left with another sunny & hot day. This should be the last of this stretch of heat, though! Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s with a heat index in the lower 100s this afternoon before a cold front slides through overnight.

With the passage of the front, isolated storms may develop overnight and move out in the early morning on Saturday. Behind the front, our temperatures will only make it into the low 80s on Saturday! It’ll feel really pleasant outside compared to the last week!

After partly cloudy and mild weather for Sunday, another front pushes in on Monday to reinforce the cooler weather, but will also bring us a chance for a few showers or storms. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s for the first half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

