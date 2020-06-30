Hot again Wednesday with minor relief from humidity

What We’re Tracking:

Another muggy night

More sun, hotter for Tuesday

Slight drop in humidity ahead

Although temperatures will remain above average, it’s really the level of humidity that has made this recent blast of heat so uncomfortable. The breezes tonight will let up a bit, dropping back to 5-15mph from the south through the night. Temperatures will only fall into the upper 70s with high humidity staying in place through the night. A stray shower or storm is possible north, but most areas remain dry.

Highs on Wednesday will climb into the middle to upper 90s, but a slightly drier air mass will be in place by Wednesday afternoon, keeping the heat index in check a bit. Even still, afternoon heat indices ranging from the upper 90s to near 105° expected again on Wednesday.

Lots of sunshine and hot weather through the 4th of July holiday weekend with highs in the lower to middle 90s and lows in the lower to middle 70s. A chance for a few isolated storms Friday or Saturday, but an overall dry weather pattern is shaping up for the week ahead.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com