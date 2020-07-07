Hot again Wednesday with rain on the way

What We’re Tracking:

Hot again Wednesday

Storm chances return late

Hot again this weekend

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies stick around for tonight with light breezes as our temperatures only return to the lower 70s again.

Wednesday looks slightly warmer but also more humid with afternoon highs in the middle 90s and dew points well into the 70s. Expect it to feel like it’s near 100° throughout the afternoon hours.

The daytime Wednesday remains dry with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, but rain chances start to increase later in the night. Best chance for showers and storms to move through the area look to be around midnight and lasting through the early morning hours. Nothing looks to be severe but you may wake up to some rumbles of thunder.

The much needed rain looks to continue with spotty chances throughout the daytime Thursday. This will not only help drop our temperatures but also our humidity levels as well.

Scattered showers and storms make another return late Thursday into Friday morning, also keeping our temperatures in check by a few degrees as we close out the week.

Saturday still looks to be the warmest day of the week. There’s some uncertainty in regards to rain chances. If storms move in, we’ll be slightly cooler, but if not, a few of our western counties could be making a run for 100°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

